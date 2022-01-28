RUSHVILLE - Roses are red. Violets are blue. Who needs another “thing” when a thoughtful gesture will do? This year, the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) is offering you the chance to give your valentines something different – the gift of positive change.
Make a donation of $10 or more to the Rush to Action Fund by Feb. 9, and RCCF will send them a personalized greeting. Plus, all gifts will be matched $1 for $1.
With six different poems to choose from, RCCF has you covered. From sweet to goofy, for your love, your family, or your bestie/Valentine.
Go green and opt for an email version. Or choose traditional, and RCCF will send a paper greeting.
For online gifts, be sure to check the "Donation in honor of" box and add the recipient's name. You'll receive a link to personalize your card within one business day.
For checks, be sure to include a note with the name(s) of your recipient(s) and your email.
Have questions? Contact Lisa Benjamin at lbenjamin@rushcountyfoundation.org or 765-938-1177.
The Rush to Action Fund supports projects identified and implemented by the Rush County community, for the community in a process known as Community Based Action Planning (CBAP). Learn more about the prioritized projects, read the report or get involved.
