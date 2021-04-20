RUSHVILLE – Local nonprofits looking for financial support to do their good work are invited to submit a letter of intent for the current round of funding for the Rush County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) Community Grants. The letter must be received by May 1, 2021.
RCCF’s grantmaking strategy is to provide support to programs impacting the greatest number of residents while addressing current problems or community interests. RCCF encourages programs to promote cooperation, eliminate duplication of services and cultivate volunteer involvement. Applying organizations must be a tax-exempt 501©(3) nonprofit.
The letter of intent should contain the name and a brief description of the organization, a concise explanation of the project or program along with its objectives and total cost, the amount requested including what expense the grant would fund, and a timeline.
For more guidance, please visit the RCCF website: rushcountyfoundation.org, or contact staff at info@rushcountyfoundation.org or 765-938-1177.
The letter of intent must be approved by staff to proceed with the full application, which is due on May 15, 2021.
Past awards have helped fund a variety of projects to support the Rush County Community. From emergency response tools to programming for at-risk youth and food assistance to revitalization projects, RCCF and its donors are enriching and enhancing life for residents, not only today, but for generations to come.
