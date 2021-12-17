GREENSBURG - Starting January 2, 2022, the Letts Fire Department is offering EMT classes from 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays until mid May.
Students will receive 160 hours of intensive training while studying basic life-saving skills and upon completion of the course will be eligible to take the National Registry test and ultimately be qualified to work in an ambulance.
Full-time Training and Quality Assurance Coordinator for Jackson County EMS "Neti" Redelman, who is certified as a paramedic, works runs occasionally herself.
"I personally believe that emergency medicine is a calling," she said. "It takes a lot of hard work, and it's for people who truly care about other people. It also takes a lot of study and practice, but the best EMT's are those who truly care about the community they live in."
Neti is one of the main trainers and she told the Daily News that the class offers a lot of information in the first class.
"I don't want someone to spend a lot of time on something they really don't want to do, so they should know that starting off," Redelman said. "Right of the bat, we'll be talking about car accidents and the kinds of runs they'll go on as EMT, just to let them know what they're getting themselves into."
Redelman said that she loves teaching, and is very passionate about her classes.
"I just want our communities to have really good EMT's. It's so important," she said. "One of the greatest needs in our country right now is that we don't have enough volunteers. When we go on calls we really need the help, so even if they don't want to become a career EMT they can join a volunteer EMS department and help us out."
The class costs $800 and includes all the books necessary. No other special equipment is necessary.
If interested in attending classes and becoming an EMT, contact Redelman at netired911@gmail.com.
