Letts Volunteer Fire Department still cookin'

GREENSBURG – For 36 years, a particular group has been selling their famous fish and tenderloin sandwiches at the local fair.
Since 1983, the Letts Volunteer Fire Department has been bringing a plethora of people from young to old, from civilian to governor, to their booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair to indulge in their deep fried deliciousness.
And it’s all to raise funds for their department.
According to volunteer firefighter and chief scheduler for the fish and tenderloin booth, Jacob Mattox, the food lives up to the hype.
“It’s just good,” Mattox said. “We make it just right.”
While many Decatur County residents past and present line up outside their fair booth, even a few well-known folks have stopped.
Just a week before he was announced as the vice presidential candidate, then Governor and now Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, enjoyed their cooking.
“It was really cool [having them stop by],” Mattox said. “I actually reached out to Josh Marsh, and Josh Marsh actually got me the contact information for someone from Pence’s office. Their schedule permitted them to be here.”
Mattox still remembers it to this day.
“I just remember the picture and him putting his hand on my shoulder and I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool!’” he said.
Even when celebrities aren’t stopping by, members from the fire department just look forward to meeting with people from the community they serve and call home. For many of them, it’s quite different from what they’re used to as well.
“It’s fun to be a part of,” Mattox said. “It’s not something you get to be a part of every day. None of us work in the food service industry so it’s kind of fun to hang out with the firefighters in a different environment and be out in the community.”
While they don’t discuss the amount they raise, this fundraiser is crucial.
“It’s a huge fundraiser for us,” Mattox said. “It allows us to buy a lot of important equipment or support our current equipment. Guys need new gear and it can cost in the $5,000 ballpark range per firefighter.”
Just days into the fair, Mattox said they’ve already served quite a few sandwiches to fair goers.
“The longer the line, the happier we are,” he said. “The turnout has been good so far.”
It’s almost tradition for many locals at this point: Go to the fair, pick up a fish or tenderloin sandwich, and partake in the rest of the festivities the fair has to offer.
But they might not know just how big of an impact stopping by means.
“Every face that comes through and smiles and buys a sandwich is impacting our department and community in a huge way,” Mattox said. “We appreciate all the help.”
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.