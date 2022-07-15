RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville, in partnership with Indiana On Tap and The Heart of Rushville, is excited to present the 5th Annual Rushville Libations by the Levee from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
This fifth-year event will again take place at Rushville’s historic Riverside Park and will feature unlimited samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from more than 20 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The event will feature three different and very talented bands/musicians all performing at the same time, giving the event a true “music fest” atmosphere as well. The 2022 line-up consists of singer/songwriter Michael Kelsey, Irish American rock band The Dirty Tweeds and Ryan Rosenberger Acoustic.
Food trucks, games and more will also be available as part of the event.
Purchase your tickets online, in advance, and save up to $10 off each ticket. Visit RushvilleLibations.com. VIP ticket holders receive an extra hour to enjoy the event, with gates opening for VIP ticket entry at 2 p.m. and general admission entry beginning at 3 p.m. Designated driver tickets must be purchased at the gate the day of the event and may enter the event at any time.
This is a 21-and-older event. All attendees must show a valid photo I.D. at the gate upon entry. You must be 21 years or older to attend, this includes designated drivers. All ticket sales are final. The event will be held rain or shine.
-Information provided
