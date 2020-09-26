RUSHVILLE — The third annual Libations by the Levee in Rushville is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at Riverside Park. The event is hosted by the City of Rushville in partnership with Indiana On Tap.
“We are excited to be able to bring the event back. We are working with the city of Rushville and the health department. We are confident it will be as safe as it can be during this time,” Justin Knepp, managing partner of Indiana on Tap, said.
The event this year will host a variety of vendors of craft beer, wine and spirits and also three different acoustic duo bands performing. Food trucks, games and more will fill the event lineup.
From now through Oct. 10, VIP tickets are $40 and general admission are $35. On the day of the event, VIP tickets will be $50 and general admission $40. To purchase tickets, visit www.RushvilleLibations.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
There is also an option for ticket buyers to purchase an exclusive 6-month Indiana On Tap Tasting Society Marketplace membership for only $5 more when purchasing a ticket. Created for curious first-time members and normally $59.95 per year, this craft beer membership and rewards program is the largest and most unique of its kind in the state and good for over $1,500 toward the purchase of craft beer and more at more than 150 Indiana breweries and locations.
Offers are redeemed via an easy-to-use mobile app. Ticket buyers who choose this option will receive a separate email within 24 hours after they receive their ticket order with a link to purchase/redeem their Tasting Society Marketplace membership for just $1. That’s why the additional add-on price to the ticket is only $4.
To learn more about this amazing and unique membership program and the substantial savings, visit www.TastingSocietyMarketplace.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of the event this summer. Organizers are working to make the October event safe for all involved. Masks are required when entering and exiting the event and masks are encouraged while inside the event when individuals are unable to safely social distance. If you forget your masks, there will be masks for sale.
