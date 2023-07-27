RUSHVILLE – The city of Rushville in partnership with Indiana On Tap and The Heart of Rushville presents the 6th annual “Libations by the Levee” from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Riverside Park on the city’s south side.
This annual event features samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from more than 20 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
There will also be live music from three bands: Anna Blanton & Arinna Barton (fiddle and guitar), The Fierce (rock covers), and Phila Phil & Friends (originals and folk rock covers).
In addition, attendees can visit food trucks and participate in games while visiting with friends and making new acquaintances.
Riverside Park is also the location of the city’s “Live by the Levee” summer concert series and offers the perfect setting for an event like Saturdays.
VIP ticket holders will receive an extra hour to enjoy the assorted offerings, with gates opening for VIP ticket entry at 2 p.m. and general admission entry beginning at 3 p.m. Designated Driver tickets will be available at the gate the day of the event and those ticket-holders may enter at any time.
There is also an option for ticket buyers to purchase an exclusive 6-month Indiana On Tap Tasting Society Marketplace membership for an additional $5 when purchasing a ticket. Created for curious first-time members and normally $59.95 per year, this craft beer membership and rewards program is the largest and most unique of its kind in the state. Offers are redeemed via a mobile app. Ticket buyers who choose this option will receive a separate email within 24 hours after they receive their ticket order with a link to purchase/redeem their Tasting Society Marketplace membership for just $1. (That’s why the additional add-on price to the ticket is only $4). To learn more about this program visit www.TastingSocietyMarketplace.com.
Tickets are now on sale with an opportunity to save by buying online in advance.
Advance Sale Tickets (available until July 29): VIP – $42 | GA – $37
Gate Sales (available day of event): VIP – $50 | GA – $40 | DD – $20
This is a 21+ event. All attendees must show a valid photo I.D. at the gate upon entry.
To purchase advance tickets online, visit https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/rushville-libations-by-the-levee-2023-7-29-2023
The event will be held rain or shine.
Here are vendors you can expect to see, with more likely being added between now and Saturday’s event: Distillery 64 from New Albany, Chapman’s Brewing from Angola, Hoppy Days Brewing from Glenwood, Moon Drops Distillery from Fortville, Cultured Urban Winery from Anderson, Elm Street Brewing from Muncie, Perry Vine from South Bend, Wooden Bear Brewing from Greenfield, Creek Bottom Brewery from Oldenburg, Backroads Vineyard from Laurel, Four Finger Distillery from Indianapolis, Four Day Ray Brewing from Fishers, Lost Hollow Beer Co. from Greencastle, Tarnished Hollow Brewing from Elwood, Hard Truth Spirits from Nashville, Goodwood Brewing from Indianapolis, Quaff On! Brewing from Nashville, Vodka Squeeze from Carmel, Cardinal Spirits from Bloomington, Easley Winery from Indianapolis, The PourPair from Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.