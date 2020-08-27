RUSHVILLE — After being postponed this summer, Libations by the Levee is set to make its return to Rushville this fall.
The third annual event hosted by the city of Rushville in partnership with Indiana On Tap is set to take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Rushville’s Riverside Park.
“We are excited to be able to bring the event back. We are working with the city of Rushville and the health department. We are confident it will be as safe as it can be during this time,” Justin Knepp, managing partner of Indiana on Tap, said.
This year’s event will host a variety of vendors, between 15 and 20, and will feature samples of craft beers, wine and spirits from Indiana breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Added to the event this year will be three acoustic duo bands all performing at the same time. The music will include country, folksy soft rock and 70s rock/hip-hop/R&B musicians.
“Unique this year are the acoustic duos and this will give a music festival vibe and feel to the event,” Knepp said.
Food trucks, games and more will fill the event lineup. There will also be artists showcasing some of their work.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of the event this summer. Organizers are working to make the October event safe for all involved.
The event will have increased social distancing between booths. Pitchers will be used to provide a touchless pour. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available. The event will also be limited to the number of people.
Masks are required when entering and exiting the event and masks are encouraged while inside the event when individuals are unable to safely social distance. If you forget your masks, there will be masks for sale.
Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.
“There is a very laid back, easy going feel to the event,” Knepp added.
VIP ticket holders receive an extra hour to enjoy the event, with gates opening for VIP ticket entry at 1 p.m. and general admission entry at 2 p.m. Designated driver tickets ($20) may enter the event at any time.
Through Sept. 1, Early Bird VIP tickets sale for $35 with Early Bird General Admission tickets for $30.
From Sept. 2 through Oct. 10, VIP tickets are $40 and general admission are $35.
On the day of the event, VIP tickets will be $50 and general admission $40.
To purchase tickets, visit www.RushvilleLibations.com.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
All attending, including designated drivers, Libations by the Levee must be at least 21 years of age.
A valid photo I.D. is required at the gate upon arrival.
