RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, and The Heart of Rushville, is excited to present the 4th Annual Rushville ‘Libations by the Levee’ from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. This fourth year event will again take place at Rushville’s historic Riverside Park and will feature unlimited samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from more than 20 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The event will feature three very different and talented bands/musicians. All will be performing during the event at the same time, giving this a “music fest” atmosphere.
This year’s performers are new to the Libations by the Levee. For country music and classic rock fans, Indiana’s own Andrew Vaughn Duo will perform. Their music ranges from country to rock, hairbands to red-dirt, and new hits to classics.
Also coming to the event this year is Kassey King of Kokomo. King has toured and performed all over the U.S. and has won countless competitions along the way. Her voice is unforgettable.
The final act is Indiana-favorite The Green Trio as they bring their R&B and Funk style to Rushville after four years and nearly 100 gigs at and around Ball State University. Masters of many styles, their repertoire moves through jazz, fusion, blues and funk with ease and style.
Food trucks, games and more will also be available as part of the event lineup.
VIP ticket holders receive an extra hour to enjoy the event, with gates opening for VIP ticket entry at 3 p.m. and general admission entry beginning at 4 p.m. Designated driver tickets must be purchased at the gate the day of the event and may enter the event at any time.
There is also an option for ticket buyers to purchase an exclusive 6-month Indiana On Tap Tasting Society Marketplace membership for only $5 more when purchasing a ticket. Created for curious first-time members and normally $59.95 per year, this craft beer membership and rewards program is the largest and most unique of its kind in the state and good for more than $1,500 toward the purchase of craft beer and more at more than 150 Indiana breweries and locations. Offers are redeemed via an easy-to-use mobile app. Ticket buyers who choose this option will receive a separate email within 24 hours after they receive their ticket order with a link to purchase or redeem their Tasting Society Marketplace membership for just $1. That’s why the additional add-on price to the ticket is only $4.
To learn more about this amazing and unique membership program and the substantial savings, please visit www.TastingSocietyMarketplace.com.
Participating breweries, wineries and distilleries include (subject to change) Elm Street Brewing – Muncie; Vino Mobile Bar; Goodwood Brewing – Louisville; Boone County Jail Distillery – Lebanon; Backroads Vineyard-Laurel; Metazoa Brewing – Indianapolis; Hog Molly Brewing – Columbus; Gem City Spirits – Frankfort; Huckleberry Hill Winery – Bloomfield; Brew All Day – Indianapolis; West Fork Whiskey – Indianapolis; Bad Dad Brewery – Fairmount; Beech Bank Brewing – Beech Grove; Wabash Brewing – Indianapolis; Chapman’s Brewing – Angola; Tarnished Hollow Brewing – Noblesville; Vodka Squeeze – Indianapolis; Thieme & Wagner Brewing – Lafayette; Bier Brewery – Indianapolis; Terre Haute Brewing – Terre Haute; and Creatures of Habit Brewing – Anderson.
For more information on the local event, visit Rushvillelibations.com.
— Information provided
