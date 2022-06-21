RUSHVILLE — The City of Rushville, in partnership with Indiana On Tap and The Heart of Rushville, is excited to present the 5th Annual Rushville Libations by the Levee from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
This 5th-year event will again take place at Rushville’s historic Riverside Park and will feature unlimited samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from more than 20 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The event will again feature three very different and very talented bands/musicians all performing at the same time, giving the event a true “music fest” atmosphere as well.
The 2022 lineup includes singer/songwriter Michael Kelsey, Irish American rock band The Dirty Tweeds and Ryan Rosenberger Acoustic.
Food trucks, games and more will also be available as part of the event lineup.
Purchase your tickets online, in advance, and save up to $10 off each ticket. Visit RushvilleLibations.com.
