RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Libations by the Levee returns from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater.
This fourth annual event will again take place underneath the shade of the trees at Rushville’s historic Riverside Park and will again feature unlimited pours from more than 20 craft breweries, wineries and distilleries from all over the state.
The event will also feature three very different and very talented bands/musicians all performing at the same time, giving the event a true “mini-music fest” atmosphere as well.
Purchase your tickets online before Saturday and save money. Simply visit RushvilleLibations.com to learn more and purchase your tickets today.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.