LAWRENCEBURG -The nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater located in the city of Lawrenceburg, which is expected to enhance the downtown historic community environment, attract talent and improve the quality of life for Hoosiers with a generational economic impact.
As an award winning, accessible tri-state city, Lawrenceburg is becoming known as Indiana’s Premier Musical Gateway. In tribute, the long-awaited Liberty Theater Redevelopment Project rehabilitates a long-dormant historic landmark (established in 1893) through a public-private economic development partnership between the city of Lawrenceburg, Lawrenceburg Redevelopment Commission and Thigmotrope LLC.
Lawrenceburg Redevelopment Director Bryan Messmore ssaid, “I certainly think a lot of organizations may be able to benefit from the revitalized landmark development site upon completion. We’re enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring visitors to our community to see the historic Liberty Theater fully activated in downtown Lawrenceburg. It’s a privilege to be a part of the legacy redevelopment project centered around the Liberty Theater.”
The Liberty Theater is brought back to life activating Lawrenceburg’s long dormant historic landmark as the region’s premiere showcasing venue with professional events space, live music venue, cultural arts and programming, restaurant and bar environments available year-round. The result features the Liberty Theater as a cultural engine contributing to a vibrant, revitalized river city with increased tourism and entertainment options while attracting sustainable storefront businesses, visitors, and new talent to the region.
Lawrenceburg Redevelopment Commission has contracted with a General Contractor for Liberty Theater project management on renovation and restoration work. The LRC is currently working with an architecture firm regarding design development. Construction documents are expected for bid by late spring followed by project construction. Anticipated opening of the Liberty Theater is slated for late 2023.
Dan McCabe, owner of Thigmotrope LLC said, “I’m very excited for the Liberty Theater, the City of Lawrenceburg and the region. This will be a catalyst project building community through live music culture and events. I’m thankful the IEDC recognizes that and for the support. I can’t wait to be a part of bringing the historic Liberty Theater back to life in time to celebrate her 130th anniversary.”
