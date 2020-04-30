GREENSBURG – Like virtually every other customer service-oriented organization, the Decatur County Greensburg Library is busy adapting the “way they work” to a new and decidedly different world than when the COVID-19 lockdown began.
Despite their apparently “closed” appearance, Library Director Vanessa Martin, Children’s Services Director Jill Pratt, Adult Services Director Lori Durbin and the essential library staff have been hard at work preparing for how the Library will operate during the age of COVID-19.
“We are a place where people who are more likely to be virus-vulnerable gather, either alone or in small groups,” said Durbin. “So, we have to look at how we do everything we do when the time comes to reopen completely.”
Realizing that almost no one living today has seen how society adapts during a viral scare of this immensity, no one knows exactly how to move forward.
The Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 flu pandemic, was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic. Lasting almost 36 months, from January 1918 to December 1920, it infected 500 million people – about a third of the world’s population at the time. The death toll is estimated to have been as high as 100 million, making it one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.
Durbin explained that even though they are part of the Evergreen Consortium, the library will not be bringing in books from other places. The Career Service is closed as well.
“Libraries that are in communities that have been hit hardest do not want to spread that around,” she said.
Durbin mentioned that since it’s currently unclear how long the virus can live on certain surfaces, books will be quarantined for 48 to 72 hours in the meeting rooms, which are closed per government’s order against groups larger than five.
Library personnel will be wearing masks and gloves as they do their work. Durbin said that plans are currently developing that will incorporate a curb-side service, but that issues regarding their printing service were still under examination.
“We do copies and faxes for people when they’re doing research or applying for unemployment, among other things, and we’re not sure how that will continue yet,” she said.
Durbin said many services would open back up when more is known about how the virus behaves, but public use of the library’s popular computer terminals will require some extra attention.
“We will quite literally have to disinfect each computer after every use, and even though that’s going to be a challenge we want our patrons kept safe,” she said.
The number of patrons in the building will be monitored as well.
“As far as the rest, we’re asking ourselves how we do storytime? How we do our summer reading program? How do we continue to offer make-and-take crafts? We are having conversations about many things,” she said.
Durbin said all programs that involve prizes will be sourced through local businesses whenever possible.
“We all are responsible for helping our local businesses survive through this, and we believe in helping the local economic turnaround as it happens,” she said. “Every library is the place for knowledge, and we spend all our time trying to get more knowledge into this building for more people. None of us have ever considered the fact that we might have to close.”
The library Wi-Fi has been boosted for outside parking lot access. Programs that provide access to patrons electronically have been “beefed up” so that limits to audiobooks, ebooks, movies, TV shows, and graphic novels are larger.
“There are people who are having problems making ends meet, there are people who are out of jobs and looking. We understand where people are right now, and we will continue helping them, whatever it takes,” she said.
Patrons are invited to visit www.greensburglibrary.org/ to see services as they develop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.