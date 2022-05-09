GREENSBURG — As part of the continuing 2022 bicentennial celebration, the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library is sponsoring a “Decatur County Treasures” photography contest. Winning entries will be printed, matted and displayed from the close of the contest through the end of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Anything considered a treasure can be used as a subject for the photos: a favorite tree, a building, a place. All are valid entries and should be mailed to gdcplphotocontest@gmail.com by June 1, the deadline for the contest.
Contestants will photograph and submit up to two photos of something or somewhere they consider to be a Decatur County treasure.
Photos must be taken within the last year, and should be taken within Decatur County.
There are four age categories for the contest: Youth up to age 7, youth ages 8 to 12, teen ages 13 through 18, and adults age 19 and up.
There will be a first, second and third place prizes in each category.
Photos must be sent in .jpg format. Parents or guardians may send children’s entries through an adult’s email account.
The contest runs from now until May 31. The deadline for photos is June 1, 2022, at the close of business. No late entries will be accepted.
Submission of photos gives the library the right to reprint them, display them at the library and on social media, and printed in the Daily News.
Photographers’ names and ages of youth will be included with all photos printed or posted.
Winners will be chosen by Saturday, June 4, and winners will be notified by email or phone by Wednesday, June 8.
Judges decisions are final.
Questions should be addresses to Lori at ldurbin@greensburglibrary.org or 812-663-2826.
