GREENSBURG - After charging late fees for materials kept out past their return date for, well, forever, the Decatur County Greensburg Public Library is no longer charging late and over-due fees on materials borrowed from their shelves.
"We got approval from our board, and so it was actually official on August 3rd, but we're very excited that late fees are no longer a worry for our readers," said GPL Adult Services Director Lori Durbin.
"Many Libraries are already fine-free," said Durbin. "For those who know they have something out past its due date, if they owe 10 bucks and they can't afford to pay it right now, they'll just stop using the library. We don't want that."
Durbin said that more people are more willing bring back items for which there is no late fee; it's not as embarrassing for them.
"That doesn't mean that we're not going to charge you anything forever and always," Durbin continued. "If you have an item out, it will automatically renew it's allocated number of times if it is renewable."
Books renew twice, and if they are not brought back 28 days after the last renewal date, then the customer is billed the replacement cost of that item.
For example, a book is auto-renewable twice. A customer checks it out for three weeks, it renews. It's out another three weeks and it renews again. After that three week period ends and 28 days elapse after that is when the customer is charged it's replacement value.
"If it's brought back after that, then the item is waived from their account," she said.
On the Aug. 3, all overdue fines from the Greensburg Public Library were forgiven. This excludes items that were on loan from another library through the Evergreen system.
"Wherever the item checks out, that's who gets the replacement fees," said Durbin.
The Evergreen system also reminds patrons the status of their books. They can be reminded by text or email when an item is due, as well, so the patron is always aware of their status.
"This was just really important for us to do for our community, and we couldn't think of a better time because of rising grocery prices and job losses," she explained.
According to Durbin, the amount of money the library is losing by no longer charging those fees is "just a drop in the bucket."
"That was such a small amount that we don't even use it in the budget. Besides, those who need us the most really can't afford those fines anyway," she said. "It's also just not our job to punish people for things that get in the way of returning their library books. Life happens. Things get in the way."
