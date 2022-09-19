GREENSBURG — Representatives from the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library, consultants and the Library Board members recently appealed to the Greensburg City Council to extend an existing bond into a $1.485 million bond to provide enhancements at the library on E. Main Street.
After the library’s Bond Counsel Kristin Melellan prefaced the discussion by explaining how the library bond is structured, Library Director Vanessa Martin walked council members through a diagram of the proposed changes to the library.
The current library was completed in 1993, making it almost 30 years old. The building is beginning to show its age and needs some upgrades to make it accessible to everyone, Martin said, adding that some structural issues need addressed. Renovation plans also include the creation of an outdoor space for programs.
Per the most recent library long-range plan, patron feedback identified accessibility as an issue. The entrance ramp and the public restrooms are the main accessibility challenges.
As a result, the library hired the K2M Design firm to conduct a facility assessment, which found that the entrance ramp to the library is not ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant, sidewalk cracks have been repaired too many times, doors are too heavy, restroom stalls are too small and the height of sink counters don’t accommodate the disabled.
Patrons also expressed a desire for an outdoor area that would include benches, picnic tables and a space where library patrons could read.
“Outdoor programming has become essential since the pandemic, and we continue to have many programs outdoors,” said Martin.
Other items the updates would address include a drive-up book drop so patrons can return materials without getting out of their cars, replacement of the leaking bay windows at the front of the building, and new equipment and furniture for the meeting room.
“The Greensburg Public Library is a vibrant space that is helping to define our community by providing programs, computers, electronic materials, databases, hotspots, places to gather as well as all of our physical materials,” Martin said. “With this project we would be moving forward with making the library more accessible and welcoming place for everyone. By spreading ... the walls of the library into the outdoors, we can create a space that is not only comfortable but enjoyable for everyone.”
Mayor Marsh confirmed the dollar figure for the proposed bond, noting that the existing bond was from the original construction of the facility.
“After 30 years of use, it’s time to upgrade just like you would a home. Is that fair to say?” he asked Martin.
A public hearing was conducted to consider the bond, as is required by statute. No further comment was made and the hearing was closed.
The request for financing needed to move forward with the planned improvements passed as ordinance 2022-05.
