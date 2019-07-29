Library's Summer Reading Program a success

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library is doing its part when it comes to making sure kids are reading more.
Thanks to their dedication to their annual Summer Reading Program, participation numbers are up, and more students are opening more books more often.
The local library’s Summer Reading Program is now in its 76th year.
According to Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt, the turnout this year was “amazing.”
This year, the library had 1,425 participants, which was an improvement from the previous year. Pratt also said Decatur County kids read 182,460 minutes this summer.
“This helps kids keep their reading skills sharp during the break from school,” Pratt said.
With this year being the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the theme of the Summer Reading Program this year was “A Universe of Stories.”
As part of their space-themed program, the library had a portable planetarium on site in June.
The Summer Reading Program ended just in time to keep students prepared for another school year. Greensburg students will return to classes Thursday, while county students return Aug. 8.
Pratt said the library held 58 programs for kids, from toddlers to teens, with an attendance of 2,770 this summer.
“I love the hustle and bustle of the library during summer and seeing all the kids checking out materials and enjoying the free and fun programs we offer,” Pratt said. “Of course, we have lots of support from the community to make the reading program and other programs happen.”
Earlier this year, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, the library’s presenting partner this summer, awarded a $12,000 grant to the library for the reading program. Pratt said they also had support from various local restaurants, businesses and civic organizations.
Pratt has previously said many people don’t realize the costs associated with the Summer Reading Program, or the fact none of the monies contributed to that can come from the library’s regular budget. The funding has to come from outside donations.
Pratt said kids and families enjoyed programs like Silly Safari’s Live Animal Show and got to spend an evening at the Allen Memorial Pool as a reward for all the reading they did this summer.
For more information on their programs, visit www.greensburglibrary.org or call 812-663-2826. You can also stop by their 1110 E. Main Street location in Greensburg.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
