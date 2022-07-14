GREENSBURG – Bill Sullivan, Ph.D., author of Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are, will speak at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 18.
The conversation with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award honoree is part of the Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program, powered by Indiana Humanities and made possible through the generosity of Glick Philanthropies.
Why are you attracted to a certain “type?” Why are you a morning person? Why do you vote the way you do?
From a witty new voice in popular science comes a clever, life-changing look at what makes you YOU. Author and Indiana University Professor, Dr. Bill Sullivan will be here to share his wisdom, insight and humor.
“I’m excited to host Dr. Sullivan,” library staff member Lori Durbin said. “His book is easy to understand and appreciate. I wish all science could be so entertainingly presented!”
Dr. Sullivan’s local appearance is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested.
To register and learn more about the upcoming conversation visit https://bit.ly/GDCPLEVENTS
Indiana Humanities awarded 30 nonprofit organizations (libraries, schools, museums, etc.) the opportunity to host an honoree of the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.
To learn more about Indiana Humanities visit www.indianahumanities.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.