GREENSBURG – Lifeline Wesleyan Church and the First Church of God in Greensburg will be giving away school supplies and food for needy families from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the campus of LifeLine at 2002 Moscow Road in Greensburg. All food and school supplies given out will be wrapped in plastic for health and safety reasons.
Church representatives will be wearing masks and gloves for COVID-19 reasons.
“We are giving away school supplies wrapped in plastic, but many of our congregation had questions about the possibility of the virus being spread by fabric, so we are not giving away backpacks,” Pastor-in-Training Nathan Muncie said.
Muncie has been with the Lifeline Wesleyan for more than a year now as the Youth Pastor. The classes and training required for Wesleyan ministers to be ordained now finished, he admits that the next part of his training is a bit daunting.
“Pastor Preston and members of the church are there to make sure I don’t make any mistakes, and that’s a source of comfort for me,” Muncie said. “It’s not sink or swim, and I’m thankful for that.”
And taking over at Lifeline is perhaps a bit more daunting for a young pastor than at other churches. Lifeline has a busy and active youth ministry, and their single campus is growing. With (before COVID-19) attendance numbers maxing out at 180 plus per Sunday and still at a solid 120 (all socially distanced) during the pandemic, the seat of recovery community operations, and the new weekly food giveaway pantry, taking over at Lifeline is “learning to juggle lots of balls,” according to Muncie.
“August 1 will be a big day for us, and it’s my first official day on the job,” he said. “So, maybe a bit nervous, but at least I know all the people and Pastor Doug.”
This is Muncie’s first post as a lead pastor. A part-time associate pastor in a nearby Nazarene church for 8 years, this is his first full-time pastorate with the church.
“I know it’s a big deal, but I know it’s in Gods hands,” he said.
Almost a moot point now for church goers, the pandemic has created a difficult time for church to stay relevant, and even sometimes survive. Each church has needed to re-create themselves in new and creative ways to stay afloat. Many a church has found the Internet and the live streaming of services to keep their congregations engaged and tithing.
“We’ve had very generous donors that have helped us ‘up’ our game technologically, and so I think we’re addressing many of our people’s needs through the online services at www.lifelinewesleyan.com,” he said. “And that seems to be growing.”
As far as plans for the future?
“Well, we’re kind of dealing with it as it comes,” said Muncie. “Pastor Doug is staying on to give me opportunities to train, because I’m not ordained yet. So this is all a big transition period for me and the church and I am getting some good mentorship.”
“But one thing that has been exciting through all this, with all the donors stepping up, and that’s been the way people are so willing to give of themselves through this pandemic,” he said.
Lifeline Wesleyan and First Church of God are beginning a weekly food giveaway, in essence, creating them to be a working food-pantry. That’s another challenge Muncie is excited about. As far as space to store enough food to give away, Muncie said, “We’re working on it.”
“We’re keeping up to date on all the health requirement we will need to address, getting everything to code,” he said. “But we want to expand this, because this food ministry is going so well.”
The First Church of God in Greensburg at 731 North Ireland is led by Pastor Terry Canfield. They can be reached at 812-663-8496 or by visiting www.greensburgchog.com/
LifeLine Wesleyan Church in Greensburg can be reached by email at lifelinewesleyanoffice@gmail.com or by calling 812-663-6230.
