GREENSBURG – Lifeline Wesleyan Church in Greensburg is growing. At a time when larger churches are seeing a decline in attendance, and many are simply closing their doors for good, Lifeline is adding on.
With Sunday services attracting more than 100 worshippers, their many ministries, Celebrate Recovery, Celebration Place, and The Landing at Lifeline and a quickly growing food pantry, Lifeline is beating the odds.
In February 2020, Lifeline Church (sometimes called the “Recovery Church”) began a food pantry through Gleaners at the their Moscow Road campus. The Gleaners COVID-19 pantry had become too large for their original site at First Christian Church, so the load was split with Lifeline absorbing the pantry for all ages and First Christian Church retaining the senior pantry. After the pandemic ended, the COVID-19 pantry was discontinued.
“But we kept doing our own pantry,” said Lead Lifeline Pastor Nathan Muncie, “because we found out that if we partner with Gleaners we can purchase food cheaper a lot of times than buying the food outright.”
But that presented a problem. Taking a trailer to Indianapolis and filling it with 7- to 9 thousand pounds of food, hauling it back to Greensburg, unloading it, packing it into boxes, safely storing it, then loading it back into boxes for distribution meant that Lifeline’s older volunteer base handled it five times before giving it away.
Something had to change, so Muncie went to the church board and explained the situation, telling them that if a place dedicated for the storage of food wasn’t found the ministry couldn’t continue.
“We have to build something to make this easier in the winter, or we have to scale back what we can do,” Muncie told the board.
Muncie told his congregation that without their support, the project couldn’t begin.
The church met the need in less than two weeks.
“We don’t have a wealthy congregation,” Muncie said. “We have a congregation with huge hearts.”
So the original builders were commissioned to handle construction of an addition, the gas lines have been moved, and the project is expected to be finished before Christmas.
The pantry serves 120 families in a month’s time, and that’s not counting emergency food needs.
Muncie looks at the progress as any of God’s children would.
“It seems that as we grow there becomes more room to help people,” he said.
Future plans include offering financial stewardship classes, and eventually classes for people to acquire their GED’s.
“We’re moving from a ministry that feeds the hungry into a ministry that feeds their souls,” Muncie said.
The next distribution of food is scheduled for December 3. For more information, call Lifeline Wesleyan Church at 812-663-6230.
Normal office hours at the church are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
