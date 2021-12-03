GREENSBURG – First Church of God in Greensburg in conjunction with Lifeline Wesleyan Church is hosting a Christmas Toy Giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg.
Partnering for their fifth year to host this event, both churches have gone to great lengths to help local families have a brighter and merrier Christmas celebration.
Pastor Terry Canfield said that 35 to 40 volunteers from both churches have been involved in this year’s effort.
“This started as a friendship that I connected with the Pastor of the Lifeline Wesleyan, Doug Preston,” Canfield said. “Both our churches work together the first Saturday of the month, helping local families with our Hands of Hope food giveaway.”
At least 130 families monthly are fed through equal contributions between Church of God and Lifeline Wesleyan, using free food from Midwest Food Bank and Gleaner’s. Recently, the two churches challenged themselves to see who could collect the most canned goods.
“Lifeline Wesleyan raised 1,075 canned food items and the FCOG raised 1,132 items,” Canfield said.
For the Toy Giveaway on the 18th, only adults are invited.
“We really want this to be an event for adults to surprise their children with, so children are not invited,” Canfield said.
Toys are collected throughout the year from retail stores like Dollar Tree and stored at FCOG on Ireland Street until they are moved to Lifeline for final distribution.
On the 18th, parents will be registered in the Sanctuary of Lifeline, matched with a personal shopper, and then taken on their shopping trip to choose their children’s toys. A bag for the toys selected will be provided.
Shoppers will be treated to homemade cookies after their shopping trip.
Parents will be allowed to register for a special drawing for one of 10 themed Family Gift Baskets being given away later in the month. The winning parents will be notified after the toy giveaway.
Canfield offered his appraisal of the need to give back to their community in events such as the December Toy Giveaway.
“I think the very bottom line is that we are becoming the kind of people Jesus Christ intended us to be,” he said. “ I think the reality is settling in that we are to reach out and help our neighbors through giving back to each other and our community. I would totally agree that the pandemic has made us more aware and more concerned about the people around us, and we want to do what we can in general to reach out and touch them.”
To learn more about the giveaway, call Lifeline Wesleyan at 812-663-6230 or First Church of God at 812-663-8496.
