Vouchers for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) are available through LifeStream Services until supplies lasts. Vouchers are provided by the state at limited quantities, and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers are worth $20 and can be used through Oct. 20. Eligible items include beans, peppers, tomatoes, apples, and other fresh fruit and vegetables. Vouchers can only be redeemed at qualifying locations.
Recipients must be 60 years of age or older and meet the income guidelines, which are based on 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Review the guidelines, find participating markets, and learn more by visiting lifestreaminc.org/nutrition or call 800-589-1121.
Those interested in receiving SFMNP vouchers will need to apply by calling Dana Pierce, Nutrition Administrator, at 765-808-9059 or Micole Leverette, Community Services Assistant, at 765-620-9907.
Those interested can also fill out the application online at lifestreaminc.org/nutrition. Submitting an application does not guarantee the applicant will qualify to receive vouchers. Those who qualify to receive SFMNP vouchers will receive them by mail directly to their residence.
LifeStream is an Area Agency on Aging that works to provide the right information, resources and support for improving the quality of life and maintaining independence for older adults and those with disabilities. LifeStream serves over 19,000 people throughout 12 counties in Indiana including Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne.
Programs and services include care management, transportation, in-home care, senior café sites,, home-delivered meals, guardianships, caregiver support, home modifications, information and assistance, volunteer opportunities and more.
For more about the organization call (800) 589-1121 or visit online at www.lifestreaminc.org and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lifestreamservices.
-Information provided.
