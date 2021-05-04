LifeStream Services invites the community to “Do Something Nice Today” in celebration of Older Americans Month (OAM) during the month of May.
The Administration for Community Living set this year’s OAM theme as “Communities of Strength” to recognize the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.
This last year has been difficult for most Americans, but older Americans have often felt the loneliest as they have spent the year away from friends and family. To foster cheer and a sense of community, LifeStream Services will celebrate OAM by encouraging community members to do something nice for these elder pillars of the community and then share their experiences on LifeStream Services’ Facebook and Instagram social media pages.
Strength in a community is built and shown not only by bold acts, but also small ones of day-to-day life — sharing a conversation, working in the garden, delivering a meal, or giving a potted plant. And when the community shares these activities with others—even virtually or by telling about the experience later—not only is community strengthened, but it helps seniors build resilience too.
To coincide with Older Americans Month, spring coloring cards will be available for children or adults to color for later delivery to seniors who receive home delivered meals. Cards will be available for pick up during two drive-through events at LifeStream Services’ office at 1701 Pilgrim Blvd., Yorktown, IN 47396 on Monday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cards are also available to print on the LifeStream website. Finished cards can be returned by mail or placed in the drop box outside of the office.
Deadline for their return is May 20. Learn more about Older Americans Month and what we are doing to celebrate at lifestreaminc.org/older-americans-month.
LifeStream Services also offers several additional community volunteer opportunities to give back to seniors, including the Friendly Caller Program or creating handmade holiday crafts for homebound seniors. The Friendly Caller Program uses contactless communication by telephone to bring together volunteers and isolated older adults to enjoy conversation and ease feelings of loneliness. Contact Laura Bray, Volunteer Services Administrator, at 765-759-3372 or lbray@lifestreaminc.org for more information or to get involved.
