LifeStream is seeking support from the community to help them deliver hope to older adults who are isolated and alone during the holiday season with AngelWish. LifeStream’s AngelWish program coordinates the delivery of gift sets to isolated older adults in Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne counties.
For more than 20 years, generous businesses, clubs, organizations, churches, and individuals have come together as a community to ensure the most vulnerable are not forgotten during the holidays. Below is how individuals and organizations can support the AngelWish program:
- Make a monetary donation: With just a $25 donation, a person will receive a gift set. Donations can be made online at lifestreaminc.org/angelwish or mailed to 1701 Pilgrim Blvd. Yorktown, IN 47396. Please note AngelWish with your donation. Checks should be made payable to LifeStream Services.
- Sign up to be a delivery elf: LifeStream expects to deliver 1,000 AngelWish gift sets between Dec. 4 and Dec. 24. Dependable volunteers are needed to help deliver gift sets to AngelWish recipients to ensure all gifts are delivered by Dec. 24.
- Become a sponsor: Benefits can include logo and name listed on print and online materials, mentioned in e-newsletters, and the opportunity to provide promotional material in the gift sets. Those interested in supporting the AngelWish program should contact Angie Jenkins, Outreach Coordinator, at 765-759-1121 or ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org. You may also fill out the support form by visiting www.lifestreaminc.org/angelwish.
For inquiries regarding the AngelWish program, please contact Laura Bray, Volunteer Services Administrator, by calling 765-759-3372 or email lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
LifeStream is an Area Agency on Aging that works to improve the quality of life for people at risk of losing their independence. LifeStream serves more than 23,000 seniors and people with disabilities throughout 12 counties in Indiana including Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne. Programs and services include care management, transportation, in-home care, Senior Cafes, home-delivered meals, guardianships, caregiver support, home modifications, information and assistance, volunteer opportunities and more. For more about the organization call (800) 589-1121 or visit online at www.lifestreaminc.org and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lifestreamservices.
-Information provided
