CONNERSVILLE – LifeStream Services has announced it is partnering with Daniel Girls Farmhouse restaurant (600 N. Central Ave., Connersville) to offer restaurant vouchers to individuals 60 and older.
Vouchers can be redeemed throughout the month for a nutritious meal while patrons enjoy socializing at the family-style restaurant.
Voucher distribution is the third Thursday monthly with the next distribution on Thursday, July 21 at the Hub (420 W. 24th St., Connersville) from 10 a.m. to noon.
Vouchers are provided at limited quantities and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Vouchers have monthly expiration date and can only be redeemed by registered participants. Participants are encouraged to donate $3 per voucher.
LifeStream Services also offers meal options at their senior café as well as through their home-delivered meals program.
The café sites provide more than just a meal; it is an opportunity to be active and engaged in the community.
To learn more about LifeStream’s other Nutrition services and resources, visit lifestreaminc.org/nutrition or contact Dana Pierce, Nutrition Administrator, at 765-808-9059 or dpierce@lifestreaminc.org.
Those interested in learning more about the restaurant voucher program can reach out to Micole Leverette, Community Services Assistant, at (765) 620-9907 or mleverette@lifestreaminc.org.
Information provided
