RICHMOND – The community is invited to attend the drive-thru Healthy Aging Expo on Thursday, May 12. The expo is free to attend and the first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary lunch. Vendors will be set up tailgate style to share resources and all attendees will receive a resource bag with information on local activities and information for older adults.
The community can drive-thru the Healthy Aging Expo between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Kuhlman Center located at 861 N. Salisbury Rd. Richmond, IN 47374. Attendees will enter at the NW L St. entrance. The Healthy Aging Expo is presented by Reid Health Alliance Medicare, The Leland Legacy, Kicks96, 101.7 The Point, and The Legend 95.3.
Those interested in sponsoring or setting up a tailgate at the Healthy Aging Expo should contact Angie Jenkins, Outreach Coordinator, at 765-759-1121 or ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org. More information on this event can be found at lifestreaminc.org/healthy-aging-expo.
About LifeStream
LifeStream is an Area Agency on Aging that works to provide the right information, resources and support for improving the quality of life and maintaining independence for older adults and those with disabilities. LifeStream serves over 19,000 people throughout 12 counties in Indiana including Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne. Programs and services include care management, transportation, in-home care, senior café sites,, home-delivered meals, guardianships, caregiver support, home modifications, information and assistance, volunteer opportunities and more. For more about the organization call (800) 589-1121 or visit online at www.lifestreaminc.org and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lifestreamservices.
