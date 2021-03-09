YORKTOWN - LifeStream Services, East Central Indiana’s Aging and Disability Resource Center and Area Agency on Aging, has undergone a rebrand to its visual identity and mission that reflects the dedication to service and support for older adults, people with disabilities and their loved ones.
“It’s been more than 20 years since we’ve updated LifeStream’s logo and other visual elements of the brand,” Jenny Hamilton, President and CEO of LifeStream Services, shared. “I’ve been a part of LifeStream for over 20 years, so I’ve seen firsthand the changes we’ve gone through and changes to the aging industry in general. Updating our brand and visual identity enhances our place in the community and reaffirms LifeStream has the area’s aging expert.”
The new logo and tagline was developed through a collaborative process with Whitinger Strategic Services. The outcome is a refreshing new look that celebrates the joy of life and meeting people at every part of their journey. Whether an individual is a vibrant 65-year-old who is looking to become more active in their community or an 80-year-old who is no longer able to drive and needs help with transportation, LifeStream Services is dedicated to providing the right information, resources and support for improving quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities.
“Having the opportunity to work with an organization like LifeStream Services on such an important project is a true honor, and our team understood the lasting impact our work would have,” Whitinger Strategic Services Managing Director Richard Crist said. “The project began with a comprehensive review of all branding and communication tools used by LifeStream. The information from this review and LifeStream’s strategic plan provided direction for the creative design phase and subsequent implementation throughout all of LifeStream’s brand materials.”
In addition to a new look, LifeStream also updated its mission, vision and values to reflect continued commitment to providing the highest quality of assistance and care for older adults and people with disabilities in an ever-changing landscape.
- Mission: Provide the right information, resources and support for improving quality of life and maintaining independence for older adults and those with disabilities.
- Vision: In the region we serve, individuals are living lives of quality, choice and independence.
- Values:
- Respect: Above all else, we treat any individual – regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age or disability – as they wish to be treated; with a focus on representing the community we serve and seeking out diversity in all forms.
- Compassion: We provide person centered services that enable us to create genuine connections with those we serve.
- Collaboration: We bring people, organizations and resources together to close gaps and meet needs.
- Excellence: We consistently deliver high impact services to maximize our impact on the community, staff, payers, and the bottom line through innovation, compliance, performance and quality.
LifeStream will be rolling out the new brand over the next few months. Those interested in learning more about LifeStream and exploring the new brand should visit lifestreaminc.org.
About LifeStream
LifeStream is an Area Agency on Aging that works to provide the right information, resources and support for improving the quality of life and maintaining independence for older adults and those with disabilities. LifeStream serves over 19,000 people throughout 12 counties in Indiana including Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne. For more about the organization call (800) 589-1121 or visit online at www.lifestreaminc.org and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lifestreamservices.
Information provided.
