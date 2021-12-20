LifeStream Services has been recognized as a Bronze COVID Stops Here workplace for achieving a 70% vaccination rate. The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Indiana workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination are eligible to receive a designation.
It is critical that Hoosiers work together to stop the spread of coronavirus – including the dangerous new Delta and Omicron variants. Vaccination is the best way to stop COVID-19.
“Our employees recognize that they work with an at-risk population and know that the vaccine is the best way to protect both our clients and ourselves,” DeDe Davis, HR/Benefit Officer at LifeStream Services, said.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Wellness Council of Indiana are promoting the COVID Stops Here campaign as a way to celebrate workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19 – and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks.
“It’s become clear that the COVID-19 vaccine is Indiana’s best pathway to recovery,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Employers have an essential role to play and we’re pleased to recognize those organizations making it a priority for the betterment of all.”
Learn more about the COVID Stops Here campaign at indianachamber.com/stopcovid.
-Information provided.
