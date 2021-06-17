YORKTOWN – LifeStream Services will host its 12th annual golf outing on Aug. 18 at The Players Club in Yorktown in support of area seniors and people with disabilities. Area golfers are invited to compete for cash and prizes, including a hole-in-one cash prize of $10,000.
Registration is open through Monday, Aug. 16, and the golf fee is $75 for an individual or $280 for a foursome. Registration and a light breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. An awards ceremony and lunch will follow.
Sponsorships start at $200 and increase to $2,500. Benefits can include yard signs on the course, banner placement, complimentary foursome(s), and more. Those interested in participating in the outing or sponsoring may sign up online by visiting lifestreaminc.org/golfouting or contact Angie Jenkins at 765-759-1121 or ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org. Door prize donations are also being accepted.
The proceeds from the LifeStream Golf Outing go directly to fulfilling LifeStream’s mission of providing the right information, resources, and support for maintaining independence and improving quality of life for older adults and those with disabilities. LifeStream fulfills their mission by providing a number of programs and services including transportation, in-home care management, home-delivered meals, and much more for over 19,000 seniors and people with disabilities in twelve counties throughout East Central Indiana. Learn more at lifestreaminc.org or call 800-589-1121.
Special thanks to the LifeStream Golf Outing’s presenting sponsor Individual Support Services.
About LifeStream
LifeStream is an Area Agency on Aging that works to provide the right information, resources and support for improving the quality of life and maintaining independence for older adults and those with disabilities. LifeStream serves over 19,000 people throughout 12 counties in Indiana including Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, and Wayne. Programs and services include care management, transportation, in-home care, senior café sites, home-delivered meals, guardianships, caregiver support, home modifications, information and assistance, volunteer.
