LifeStream Services plans to reopen its 14 public senior café sites beginning Aug. 2. Older adults are invited back to enjoy lunch and socialize with others in their community at the café site nearest to them. A special “welcome back” gift will be distributed at the cafés, while supplies last.
LifeStream Senior Cafés provide nutritious meals on a donation basis to those 60 and over and their spouse. Individuals under the age of 60 can enjoy lunch for a small fee of $6.50. Meals must be reserved at least one day in advance by calling the Senior Café or LifeStream Services at 800-589-1121.
- Rush County Senior Center: Tuesday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 504 W. 3rd St. Rushville, IN 46173. Reserve a meal by calling 765-932-2935.
- Franklin County Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 11146 County Park Rd. Brookville, IN 47012. Reserve a meal by calling 765-647-1276.
- Fayette Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 477 N. Grand Ave. Connersville, IN 47331. Reserve a meal by calling 765-827-1511.
- Forest Park Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 2517 W. 8th St. Muncie, 47302. Reserve a meal by calling 765-289-2517.
- LifeStream Daleville Office: Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. located at 14700 Davis Dr. Daleville, IN 47334. Reserve a meal by calling 765-808-9059.
- Gas City Café: Wednesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. located at 401 E. North D St. Gas City, IN 46933. Reserve a meal by calling 765-618-9599.
- New Castle Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 108 S. Main St. New Castle, IN 47362. Reserve a meal by calling 765-521-7414.
- Jay Community Center: Monday – Thursday at 11:30 a.m. located at 115 E. Water St. Portland, IN 47371. Reserve a meal by calling 260-726-6477.
- Sherman Street Church of God: Friday at noon located at 1820 Sherman St. Anderson, IN 46016. Reserve a meal by calling 765-649-2548.
- Pendleton Community Library: Tuesday and Wednesday at noon located at 595 E. Water St. Pendleton, IN 46064. Reserve a meal by calling 765-778-7527.
- Centerville-Abington Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 111 S. 2nd St. Centerville, IN 47330. Reserve a meal by calling 765-855-5651.
- Nettle Creek Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 327 E. Main St. Hagerstown, IN 47346. Reserve a meal by calling 765-489-5782.
- Richmond Senior Recreation Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 1600 S. 2nd St. Richmond, IN 47374. Reserve a meal by calling 765-983-7350.
- Western Wayne Senior Center: Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. located at 1007 E. Main St. Cambridge City, IN 47327. Reserve a meal by calling 765-478-4579.
Due to the pandemic, LifeStream Senior Cafés have been operating in a drive-thru format since March 2020. Cafés have detailed re-opening plans and CDC guidelines will be in place to help continue to keep the community safe and healthy.
Volunteers are needed at the Senior Cafés to help coordinate the distribution of the pre-plated meals and serve older adults. This is a great opportunity for those eager to socialize with others and do something good in their community. Learn more about the LifeStream volunteer program at lifestreaminc.org/support/volunteer or contact Laura Bray, Volunteer Services Administrator, at 765-759-3372 or lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
For more information on LifeStream’s nutrition program, please contact Dana Pierce, Nutrition Administrator, at 765-759-1121 or dpierce@lifestreaminc.org.
