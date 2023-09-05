BATESVILLE – Lifetime Resources Executive Director Erin Thomas attended last week’s Batesville City Council meeting regarding the 2024 non-utility budget. Each year, LifeTime Resources requests funding from several local groups including the Batesville City Council.
“At our core, we’re an area agency on aging and we serve older adults and people with disabilities and their caregivers,” Thomas said. “Our goal is basically to help people remain independent in their homes for as long as possible, and that’s not only where people prefer to be for as long as possible but it’s also the most cost-effective.”
The average monthly care cost for LifeTime Resources is $412, according to Thomas. Lifetime also offers health and wellness programs, Catch-a-Ride transportation services, housing through the North Dearborn Village Apartments and sentry services along with home and community care.
A total of 136 individuals receive ongoing regular services in the City of Batesville, according to Thomas.
“They provide a service that we could not provide ourselves for 10 times that amount of money,” Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “At least from my prospective, it is one of the easier things for us to do to continue on and have that service. ... We provide 1 percent of their expenses so we’re way underpaying for what we’re getting.”
LifeTime Resources requested $12,000 in match for the estimated $1,220,015 of services that they bring to the city and county. This is not an increase from last year’s annual budget request. The group has been requesting some amount of funding annually for at least the past 10 years.
The budget resolution is scheduled for the council’s consideration at 6 p.m. Oct. 9.
The budget’s official submission is due by Nov. 1 to the Department of Local Government Finance.
