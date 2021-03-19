Lighthouse Storage purchases Valley Storage

BATESVILLE – The streetscape along the 500 block of Boehringer Street is going to be realizing some changes during the next several months.
On January 15, Lighthouse Storage finalized its purchase of the three-building, 168-unit facility from Valley Storage. The new ownership is now working toward putting in place numerous upgrades and changes.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to serve the community of Batesville and the surrounding area with next-generation self-storage,” Lauren Hartz, owner of Lighthouse Storage, said. “Our plan is to make some significant changes at the facility to add convenience and security for the tenants.”
Among the initial physical changes will be new overhead doors. Those doors will feature new latches and tracks to improve the ease of use and security for tenants explained Hartz. The red doors, a signature of the Lighthouse Storage brand, are simply the first of a series of changes to the facility.
There will be other, less obvious physical improvements made to the facility in the upcoming months. Among those will be a new surveillance system that will be monitored at Lighthouse Storage’s corporate offices.
“The remote surveillance system we utilize allows us to view on-site activities both in real-time and historical,” Hartz said. “This adds a security benefit to tenants that was not previously in place at the facility.”
Features that existing and future tenants of the facility are already able to take advantage of is the presence Lighthouse Storage has on the internet. The company’s online presence at www.LighthouseStorage.net offers tenants the ability to review their accounts and make payments 24 hours per day; any day of the year. Tenants can also set up automatic payments, lessening the chance of missing rent due dates. Future tenants can review unit size options, rent a unit, and make payments from the comfort of home.
“There is a handy size-guide chart online that helps tenants to determine what size unit might best suit their needs,” Holli Foster, Director of Operations for Lighthouse Storage, said. “Our contactless rentals have been a huge hit in our communities, especially now that the COVID pandemic has taken hold of our society and made face-to-face interactions less desired.”
Lighthouse Storage management is currently analyzing the potential for the installation of an on-site kiosk at the Boehringer Street facility. That kiosk would allow tenants to review their accounts and make payments while non-tenants would have the ability to review available units, select one, and complete the move-in process.
This is the fifth Lighthouse Storage facility and the first acquisition project the Tell City, Indiana-based company has undertaken. The company’s sixth facility is currently under construction in Boonville, Indiana. Batesville-area residents can reach the company by phoning 812-933-0717 or emailing the company at info@LighthouseStorage.net.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.