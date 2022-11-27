RUSHVILLE — If you live in Rushville you’re invited to participate in the “Light Up the Night Rushville Christmas Light Contest.”
The contest is sponsored by The Heart of Rushville, and that organization’s Facebook page states: “We want to encourage all residents to brighten up their neighborhoods and their community, to make this the brightest Christmas ever.“
The competition is being divided into four categories:
• The Clark Griswold Award: Judging will be based on the most outrageous use of lights, sound and motion;
• Best Traditional Display: Bring an old-fashioned Christmas to Rushville;
• Best Theme Display: Overall best theme and design; and,
• People’s Choice Award: The winner will be selected by a public vote.
All winners will be awarded a $250 gift card to their choice of Rush County businesses.
Rules
There is no fee for entry into the contest.
Entries must be submitted to The Heart of Rushville Facebook Page.
Entries must include a photo of the lighted display.
Entries must also include the name of the person entering the contest, the address where the display is located, and the category in which the entry is being made.
All entries must be received by December 15.
Only decorations visible from the roadway will be considered for judging.
Judging
Judging will take place on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18.
It is suggested that lights be kept on from 6 to 10 p.m. on judging nights.
All judging will be completed no later than 10 p.m. December 18.
Participants should ensure that all lights, animations and decorations are in place and activated for the judging periods on both nights.
Winners will be announced on Monday, December 19.
The contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior.
Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Therefore, only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots will be judged from both streets).
Judges will not enter the property to view back or side yards.
Participants agree to have one or more photos of their decorated residence exterior posted on The Heart of Rushville Facebook Page.
Participant agrees there will be no compensation of any kind for said posting or publication.
People’s Choice Award will be voted on by the public. Beginning December 10, the public can vote on The Heart of Rushville Facebook page for their favorite display. A “like” will count as one vote.
Voting for the People’s Choice Award ends at midnight December 13.
