VERSAILLES - The Ripley County Jail was struck by lightning around 8 a.m. Monday morning and some repairs have yet to be completed.
Chief Deputy Kurt Enneking arrived at the jail shortly thereafter. He said the lightning strike caused fairly extensive damage to the building's electrical system. As well, a monitor in the control room of the jail that allows officers to remotely open and close cell doors was briefly out of commission, forcing officers to use keys to unlock each door as needed.
Stanley Security was called and has patched the system to temporarily return the remote access to cell doors.
An elevator was out of service as well, but has been repaired and is operational.
As of Friday morning, the jail was still experiencing issues with the intercom system, the internet was down and the kiosks that allow inmates to send emails wasn't working.
"I got a call Monday morning that said, 'We just got hit by lightning and communications are down,'" Enneking said. "I know we've been struck before. I don't think we've had this much damage."
