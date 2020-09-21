(Editor’s note: North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School English teacher Nyoka Nobbe shared the following student-written essay with us about this year’s Homeocoming at NDHS.)
Homeocoming proved to be an exciting event at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School.
During the week of Homeocoming, this year’s activities happened to be different from the rest. While Covid-19 was still affecting our daily lives, Homeocoming was a breath of fresh air. The students worked diligently to represent their grade in the most efficient way possible. Many people wondered why we had to have Homeocoming or if it was even worth all the trouble and changes.
When interviewed, Student Council President Jenna Geis said, “Homeocoming has always been a way to bring our community together, and we felt that it was just as important to have Homeocoming this year.”
Hallway decorating was a favorite festivity for students during Homeocoming week. It allowed the students to incorporate school spirit, along with an original theme.
This year, the overall Homeocoming theme was musicals. Seniors chose The Wizard of Oz, juniors chose The Greatest Showman, sophomores chose Grease, freshman chose Teen Beach Movie, 8th graders chose The Little Mermaid, and the 7th graders picked Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Emelia Hoeing claims, “My favorite hallway was the senior hallway because it brought my childhood memory to life.”
On Friday, Sept. 4, cheers erupted as Wendy Bohman announced that the seniors won the hallway decorating contest.
Homeocoming week could not possibly be complete without dress-up days.
The first dress-up day was “Woke up like this.” Students rolled out of bed in their PJs, slippers, and a considerable amount of mad bedhead. The second dress-up day was “Toga Tuesday.” Students wrapped in their favorite bed sheets (with clothes underneath, of course). The third dress-up day was “Country vs. Country Club.” The students came into school dressed up in flannels and camo or their prim and proper golf attire. On “Theme Day,” a visitor to the school could see Toto, Dorothy, mermaids, and even Oompa-Loompas walking the halls. Finally, on Charger Mania Day, North Decatur students decked out in their red, white, and blue. Overall, students loved showing off their school spirit.
Although the students put in a lot of work throughout the weeks leading up to Homeocoming, this popular event never would have been possible without the help of class sponsors and school administrators. Despite some additional health and safety guidelines, the evening proved to be a total success.
