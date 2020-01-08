GREENSBURG — Bailey Tomson has been named the recipient of the Decatur County Community Foundation’s 2019 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. She will receive full tuition for four years to the Indiana college of her choice, along with a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Bailey is the daughter of Jimmy and Beth Tomson and attends South Decatur High School. The Lilly Scholar has been an active leader throughout her high school career. In school, Bailey has served with FFA, National Honor Society, Key Club, SADD Club, as a Champions of Youth mentor, and as a member of the cross country team.
In addition to her school involvement, Bailey has also been involved in her church, FFA community service activities, 4-H, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Indiana Junior Beef Cattle Association, Decatur County Swine Club, and more.
Bailey plans on majoring agriculture and related sciences. Her first college choice is Purdue University.
“When I received the call, I was humbled and honored to have been chosen among the other very qualified applicants,” Bailey said. “Receiving this scholarship makes me feel as if my lifetime of hard work is being rewarded in a big way.”
The Decatur County Community Foundation also recognized the accomplishments of the four semi-finalists by awarding each of them a $5,000 DCCF scholarship. This scholarship can be used over four years at any Indiana college.
Those receiving the Decatur County Community Foundation Scholarship are Ellie Acra, daughter of Kirk and Meredith Acra; Ashley Morford, daughter of Scott and LaRonda Morford; Trey Nobbe, son of Kyle and Nyoka Nobbe; and Emma Luttel, daughter of Jeffery and Tricia Luttel.
Decatur County’s Lilly Scholar and four semi-finalists were selected from 79 applications submitted by high school seniors who live in Decatur County. Students, who remained anonymous throughout the process, were ranked on academic performance, community and school activities, work experience, and a controlled written essay. The five students with the highest scores became the semi-finalists.
The applicants then went through a rigorous process which included a presentation and interview.
After all of the judging was completed, the finalists’ names were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for selection of the recipient. ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
Tami Wenning, executive director of the Decatur County Community Foundation stated, “All of these students were so deserving of this honor, and we feel fortunate to have been able to see them shine throughout the whole process. I have no doubt that they will all do great things and make Decatur County very proud!”
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
More than $405,000,000 in scholarship tuition has been provided through LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.
Information provided
