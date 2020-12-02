INDIANAPOLIS – According to a news release Wednesday on the Lilly Endowment website (https://lillyendowment.org/), Lilly Endowment is making grants to support 11 community foundations in Indiana as they embark on large-scale leadership efforts to strengthen the towns, cities and counties they serve.
The Rush County Community Foundation is one of the 11 chosen for a grant.
The grants, totaling more than $33 million, are being made through the competitive component of the seventh phase of the Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative for Indiana’s community foundations, known as GIFT VII.
Grants for these large-scale efforts are the latest in a series of grants made through GIFT VII. Since the Endowment launched this phase of GIFT in late 2018, it has made additional grants to all of Indiana’s 94 community foundations and affiliate funds to support planning efforts, fundraising to increase unrestricted endowments, and other leadership projects.
Large Scale Leadership Grants:
- RUSH COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION - Grant funding will support the establishment of the Rush County REC Center, a community center in Rushville offering comprehensive recreation, education and social service programs
- COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF ELKHART COUNTY
- COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF HOWARD COUNTY
- COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF JACKSON COUNTY
- COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
- DUBOIS COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
- HERITAGE FUND OF BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
- JOHNSON COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
- KOSCIUSKO COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
- WARREN COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
- WHITLEY COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
The large-scale community leadership grants range from $250,000 to $5 million. They cap a two-year process through which the Endowment invited Indiana’s community foundations to deepen their understanding of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing their communities and develop collaborative plans to address those challenges and opportunities that they deemed to be the highest priorities. The large-scale grants are in addition to leadership grants to address high priorities the Endowment approved earlier for 87 community foundations serving 89 Indiana counties.
Through outreach to stakeholders and through research, community foundations prioritized a variety of projects to improve the lives of Hoosiers. The large-scale grants will fund a range of efforts designed under the leadership of the community foundations that will among other things:
- address mental health and addiction treatment needs
- revitalize a comprehensive community resource center dedicated to helping individuals and families
- establish an educational initiative designed to help families break the cycle of multi-generational poverty
- strengthen and advance community-wide cultural heritage preservation work and enhance recreational amenities
- expand social services programs for low-income workers and their families that include education support and recreation opportunities
- improve access to affordable housing, childcare options, workforce development and strengthen talent attraction and retention.
“We believe these 11 grants hold the promise of helping community foundations further establish and enhance the leadership roles they uniquely play in improving the quality of life for their communities’ residents, which is a central aim of the GIFT initiative,” Ronni Kloth, the Endowment’s vice president for community development, said. “We are pleased with the collaborations that have been created and developed by the community foundations throughout this highly competitive process and look forward to seeing the impact of their efforts on these very compelling needs in the years to come.”
-Information provided
