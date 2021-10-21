GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Community Foundation recently announced the 2022 finalists for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.Fifty-seven students began the competitive process in August by completing an online application.
The selection process was completely anonymous. A community-represented finalist selection committee evaluated each applicant’s citizenship, leadership, and personal attitude as demonstrated through involvement in the community, school activities, and jobs that they have held. Students were also evaluated on academics.
The top five scores from this first round of evaluations moved on to the finalist round. Those top scorers include: Christopher Gauck and Adam Mack from North Decatur High School; Savannah Bower and Allison Nobbe from South Decatur High School; and Jessica Williams from Greensburg Community High School.
These students recently completed the second phase of the selection process.
This round of judging was also anonymous and was scored by a new set of evaluators. During this step, each finalist prepared an oral speech, presentation, or demonstration on a topic of their choice. Students also answered impromptu interview questions. Scores from both rounds of evaluations are sent to the Independent Colleges of Indiana to formally determine a winner.
The top student will receive full tuition to the Indiana school of his or her choice, along with a $900 book stipend. The four remaining finalists will receive a $5,000 DCCF Community Scholarship.
Since its inception in 1998, Lilly Endowment has remained steadfast in its belief that education at all levels is indispensable to the personal, civic and economic well-being of Indiana’s residents and communities.
Administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. with local support from Indiana community foundations, nearly 5,000 Indiana high school students have been awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Information provided
