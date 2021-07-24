Five members of the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers were in attendance at their regular monthly meeting on July 21, 2021, held at the Senior Center. Following the Creed and Pledge to the Flag, and Devotions, President Diann Reisman read “A Lesson in Song” by Lou Ella Cullipher.
Irene Tebbe gave the thought of the month, “Remember to find joy in the ordinary”. Roll Call was taken with members answering what they would be exhibiting in Open Class at the Fair this year.
Theresa Ripperger read the minutes of the May and June meetings; they were approved as read. All joined in singing the song of the month, “You’re a Grand Old Flag”. Irene Tebbe gave the treasurer's report.
Diann reminded us of the Madison District Retreat being held on Sept. 22 and 23 at Camp Higher Ground. The theme is Footloose and Fancy Free. Fees are due by Sept. 8 to Marnie Carr payable to Madison District Retreat. Diann also reminded us of the Fall District Day on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds in Agner Hall.
Theresa Ripperger gave the Health and Safety lesson, Balancing Act – exercises for balance. We were given copies of the article to practice on our own. The 50/50 drawing was won by Patsy Harmeyer.
Our lesson on insect pest management gave pictures of pests and how we can control them.
We closed our meeting with the Homemaker’s Club Prayer. Diann served refreshments of Peach Crisp. Our next meeting will be at the Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18 when our lesson will be Eating Healthy When Eating Out.
