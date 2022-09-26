RUSHVILLE - Congratulations to the RCHS Lion’s SHARE Lion Award winners for September: Brooke Edwards (RCHS Science Department Chair) and Curtis Mock (RCHS In-School-Suspension Supervisor)!
They demonstrate a heart of a Lion for kids.
Edwards and Mock will now proudly display their stuffed animal lions in honor of their awards. They also received gift certificates for Mocha Moose and Pizza King in Rushville.
The May Lion Award winners chose the September Lion recipients.
T. R. Campbell (RCHS Band Director) choose to honor Edwards at the September 21 faculty meeting, citing her compassion, the ongoing positive unsolicited comments that students make about her, and how she uplifts people when they are feeling gloomy.
At that same faculty meeting Mike Owens (RCHS Head Custodian) raved that Mock is always willing to step in and help with anything needed. Owens also commented that it was harder to choose a Lion Award winner than cleaning 12 dirty restrooms because he feels that he is treated "like gold” by his RCHS family.
Positivity, compassion, relationship-building and hard work abound at RCHS!
