RUSHVILLE - Good behavior and a positive impact on the RCHS student body is a key factor in the weekly Lion’s SHARE award. Each week, outstanding efforts by RCHS students are recognized from the nominations of faculty and staff members.
This week, five RCHS students have been recognized for their efforts.
Caleb Rector was nominated by Mrs. Kemple for working with other students. Caleb is very patient, kind, and compassionate when tutoring or helping his classmates. Caleb displayed tremendous sportsmanship and athletic domination on the gridiron. He led the Lions junior varsity team to a big win over Connersville earlier this week.
Pacey Dye was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons because Pacey is doing such an excellent job in speech class. Mrs. Lemmons noted that public speaking is terrifying for most students. Pacey has been able to overcome a bit of timidity and he has "Rocked it." She said his second speech was a delight to experience.
Mrs. Personett nominated Sebastian Bowman because he is a computer wiz kid. He is a tremendous help to her entire Computer Science class and even helps Mrs. Personett with questions.
Mrs. Jarman nominated Austin Kennedy after she witnessed him pay for another student's ticket to an athletic contest. The other student did not have the money for a ticket so Austin stepped to the front of the line and paid for the ticket. It was such a selfless act.
Nicholas Durand was nominated by Ms. Baker because he is so studious. He volunteers for various jobs in class and he is a positive example for other students.
