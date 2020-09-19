RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School staff and faculty continue to see positive behavior and action from the students.
The actions have a positive impact on the student body and student’s are honored with the Lion’s SHARE Award each week.
This week, five RCHS students are being recognized for the impact they are having on the RCHS community.
Caleb Jessup was nominated by the front office staff after he found $10 on the sidewalk and turned it in...great integrity and honesty displayed by this young man.
RCHS choir teacher Mr. Doyle nominated Skye Clifton. Mr. Doyle has sky high expectations and his impact on students is second to none. When Mr. Doyle hands out a compliment, it means something. Mr. Doyle says that he admires Skye for pursuing her dreams and overcoming obstacles.
Mrs. Sherwood nominated Ivy Armstrong. Mrs. Sherwood said that Ivy always finds a way to stay positive, even when the going gets tough. This week, Ivy also went above and beyond to help a student in need.
Mrs. Hedrick nominated Taylor Shook.
Mrs. Hedrick says that Taylor has a tremendous work ethic and she sets a good example for others by displaying kindness and respect for those around her.
Mrs. Kemple nominated Gabby Pavey.
Mrs. Kemple says that Gabby is kind and compassionate and she recently went out of her way to help another student.
