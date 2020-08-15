RUSHVILLE — Rushville Consolidated High School has a program designed to recognize and honor students for positive behavior. The program is called Lion’s SHARE.
SHARE stands for Scholarship, Honor, Attendance, Relationships, and Effort.
RCHS Dean of Students Mark Mendoza said administrators and staff believe in instilling these traits in the students and in return, the students will get the Lion’s SHARE out of life.
Mendoza noted that RCHS uses the program to reduce discipline referrals and increase attendance rate at RCHS.
During a school week, teachers watch for positive behavior by students and then can nominate those students for the Lion’s SHARE award. Once a week a drawing is held to announce the winners from the week and they are recognized in front of the student body and are awarded items like treats, gift cards to local establishments, VIP parking spaces and special free times.
The first winners of the new school year were recently announced. Tanner Colvin, Anthony Philpot and Carly Jobe were selected from the nominees.
Colvin was nominated by Mrs. Puls for having positive energy to start the school year. Puls noted his smile has improved the day for many students so far this year.
Philpot was nominated by Mrs. Nicholls and Miss Baker. The teachers relayed that Philpot has a tremendous work ethic and eagerness for learning.
Jobe was nominated by Mrs. Horton for Jobe sacrificing her SRT (study hall) in order to serve as an office page, which greatly benefits the front office staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.