NEW SALEM – The annual Lions Club Auction is just around the corner and organizers are busy getting things set for the event. The auction is set for Feb. 27, but due to the pandemic, changes will be in place this year.
“The biggest change this year will be on sale day. We will not have a live bidding auction. Everything will be online only,” club president Michael Niedenthal said.
“These changes are set to both help protect all Lions Club members as well as the public. Without the big crowd this year, we believe we can cut back on the possibilities of exposures,” Niedenthal added.
Lions Club members will start taking items on Feb. 10 and continue through Feb. 23. Any farm type equipment and machinery are accepted along with cars, trucks and livestock equipment. Household items and tires will not be accepted.
If you have an item to donate and are not sure if the club will accept the item, send a picture to Niedenthal at (765) 561-1392 and ask before loading up and making the drive to New Salem.
Though times are different and difficult, club members hope the auction will be a success as in years past and that the club can continue to give back locally and help the community as it has for the past 50 years. All proceeds go to help the New Salem Lions and the efforts to help out the community.
“We are a non-for-profit organization that donates its proceeds right back locally to help those in need,” Niedenthal said.
If you have any questions, contact Niedenthal at (765) 561-1392 or Kyle Lux at (765) 561-1157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.