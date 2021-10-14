RUSHVILLE — The Lions Food Pantry is hosting a grand reopening from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
“We are very appreciative of the grant given to us by the United Way,” Food Pantry Coordinator Nan Scanlan said. “It has allowed us to purchase a couple of freezers and renovate the food pantry space to better serve our students and their families.”
The Lions Food Pantry is at Rushville Consolidated High School, off of Sexton Street.
The pantry benefits students in Rush County Schools (RCHS, BRMS, RES East, RES West, Arlington), St. Mary School and Mays Community Academy.
Sponsors of the food pantry are proud to announce updates to the facility. Stop by the food pantry and check out the updates. The pantry is open the third Thursday of each month. Distribution is going back to in person. It had been changed to drive thru, but organizers are going back to in person pick-up. Facial coverings or masks are required.
