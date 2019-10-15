GREENSBURG — Throughout the world, the long white cane is used by people who are blind or visually impaired as a tool for safe and reliable navigation.
The white cane is a symbol of the user’s skills and talents, mobility and independence.
It also allows the sighted person to recognize that the user is visually impaired.
The white cane was initially developed and put into use as a measure of safety, especially in traffic situations. Sufficient training with an Orientation and Mobility specialist can aid in successful cane use, technique and safety.
Several countries have traffic laws designed to protect the person using the white cane.
The “Vision Aware” section of the American Foundation for the Blind’s website illustrates several types of white canes that are internationally recognized.
Sometimes, the white can has a red band or strip for the purpose of contrast.
International White Cane Safety Day (Oct. 15) gives Lions an opportunity to increase awareness of white cane traffic safety laws.
According to the World Blind Union, which is a global organization representing the 285 million blind or partially sighted people worldwide, “White Cane Day is observed worldwide to recognize the movement of blind people from dependency to full participation in society.”
