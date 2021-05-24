RUSHVILLE - The school year might be winding down at Rushville Consolidated High School, but what is not slowing down is the positive and impactful behavior of the students at RCHS.
Here is look at this week's Lion's SHARE Award winners.
- Ms. Risselman's entire Block 2 class: Elizabeth Amos, Donna Frazier, Marlin Hershberger, Cora Custer, Kylee Macy, Courney Jackman, Cora Owens, Sam Smith, Carter Tague, and Rochelle Meyers. Ms. Risselman said that this entire class gave an exceptional effort on their research papers. She couldn't just pick one, so she nominated all of them because they constantly exceed expectations as a class.
- Summer Stanley was nominated by Ms. Monk because she has gone above and beyond for her senior classmates. It was her idea to create grad-cap signs, personalized for each senior locker. Summer led the project and did a lot of the work. Summer is so thoughtful and caring.
- Ellen Williams was nominated by Mrs. Horton. Ellen does almost all of the filing for the attendance office. This is a tremendous help to Mrs. Horton and she is so appreciative to have Ellen.
- Grant Miller was nominated by Mrs. Wagner because he asks such thoughtful questions in class. Grant is always thinking and making connections. Mrs. Wagner says that Grant's questions make her day.
- Dreama Nuxoll was also nominated by Mrs. Wagner. Mrs. Wagner said that Dreama is always willing to help. Recently, Dreama helped during a difficult lab session. Mrs. Wagner says that Dreama went above and beyond to help her through a difficult situation.
- Hunter Norris was nominated by Mr. Alspaugh. Mr. Alspaugh is thankful to have Hunter in class. He says that Hunter is such a dedicated and hard working young man. Hunter keeps class lively because he participates in all activities.
- Briley Scudder was nominated by Mrs. Personett. Mrs. Personett was very impressed when Briely offered to help another student get caught up on her work. Briley is compassionate and selfless.
