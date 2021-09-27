RUSHVILLE — Following a week-long celebration at RCHS for Homecoming, the Lion’s SHARE program is honoring a few of the students that made the week so special.
Homecoming at RCHS is one of the best weeks of the year. What most people don’t see is the tremendous amount of work that is done behind the scenes. Obviously, teachers and staff members do a great deal to ensure everyone has fun. However, the student leaders do a tremendous amount of work for Homecoming.
This week’s Lion’s Share honorees were selected to thank them for the hard work throughout Homecoming.
- Elizabeth Amos and Harrison Wicker were vital in ensuring that the Homecoming dance was put together and ready to go. They dropped their plans to come help prepare and set up. Their contributions during the entire week were invaluable.
- Hannah Strain and Lexi Schwendenman were absolutely amazing. These two girls were seemingly everywhere and doing everything. They were full of creativity, dedication, and grit. They sacrificed a great deal of personal time and worked very long hours every single day.
Mr. Mendoza noted that many other students stepped up, but the staff wanted to give these students some special recognition. Homecoming 2021 would not have been possible without them.
