RUSHVILLE - The Lion's SHARE program at Rushville Consolidated High School continues to honor positive and impactful acts by the students at RCHS.
A recent donation by MillDrill, Inc. will continue to sustain the program. That donation and others are what make this positive program available and a success at RCHS. If you are wishing to donate to this program, please call (765) 932-3901 or email hadleyr@rushville.k12.in.us.
Here is a look at the most recent winners in the program.
- Annabella Gossett and Alexis Erlewein were nominated by Mrs. Corum. Mrs. Corum said that both students donate time and effort during SRT to help her set up and get ready for class activities the following week. Mrs. Corum is so thankful for the sacrifices that these girls make.
- Jenna Lawler was nominated by Mrs. Craig and Mrs. Hatfield. They said that Jenna is a wonderful student. She gets her work done, she participates, and she always strives to be her best. They say that Jenna sets an example for everyone with her work ethic, her dedication to excellence, and her helpful and courteous behavior. She is a great school citizen.
- Coach Marlow nominated Nash Paddack and Austin Kidd. Coach Marlow was so impressed when both of these fine young men helped the custodial staff in the gymnasium with some very labor-intensive tasks. These young men have plenty of brawn, but on this day, their compassion and willingness to serve others stood out.
- Nick Jarman was nominated by Mrs. Craig. Mrs. Craig said Nick is a wonderful student. He listens, he works hard, and he is very respectful in class. Mrs. Craig said that she appreciates his behavior and his willingness to help others and participate in class.
