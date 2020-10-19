RUSHVILLE - Everyone enjoys receiving affirmation, whether that comes at home, at school or at the workplace. Rushville Consolidated High School knows the importance of reaffirming good behavior and deeds by the students.
The Lion’s SHARE program is the high school’s way of congratulating and recognizing positive influences from the student body.
This past week, an RCHS student posted on social media about receiving the honor and how proud he was to receive it. RCHS principal Rob Hadley noted that this made his day in seeing the post. Encouraging words, praise, positive reinforcement and recognition make a difference in people’s lives.
Here is a look at the winners of the most recent Lion’s SHARE nominations.
Hayden Kellems was nominated by Mrs. Hedrick. Mrs. Hedrick says that Hayden stays focused, even when there are distractions. He has an excellent work ethic and he really respects authority. Hayden is an excellent example for others to follow.
Rickey Walters was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz pointed out Rickey's tremendous dedication to academics. Rickey is always prepared and he always gets his work done. Even if he is absent, Mrs. Schultz can count on Rickey to reach out to her, find out the assignment and bring in the completed assignment like he never missed a beat.
John Pickett was nominated by Mrs. Risselman for having excellent attendance and a phenomenal work ethic. She also says that John's preparation is second to none.
Samantha Wyatt was nominated by Ms. Monk for being friendly and thoughtful. Ms. Monk says that Samantha treats her peers and teachers with the utmost respect and that she is a joy to have a conversation with. Samantha's excellent communication skills are enhanced by her unquenchable desire to read. She is even great at giving others recommendations on what to read next.
Benjamin Means was nominated by Mrs. Kaster for the fantastic effort he made on a recent essay. She said the essay was the result of painstaking editing and proofreading and it was excellent. As a result, Benjamin's grade was also excellent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.